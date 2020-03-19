Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,687 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 256,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.