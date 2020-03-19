Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,968 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,115,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 122,315 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

SRC traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 72,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,055. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

