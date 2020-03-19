Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Steris worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $131,374,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 314,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

