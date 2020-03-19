Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,622 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 28,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,738. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

