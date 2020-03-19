Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,628 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Corelogic worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 252,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $10,928,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 338,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

