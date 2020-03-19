Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $16.64 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UDR worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,935. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

