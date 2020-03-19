Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $21.47 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

