Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $22.82 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.79. 14,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.92 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.