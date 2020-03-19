Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.81. 87,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

