Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after buying an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,504,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $19,353,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 104,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,444,060 shares of company stock worth $177,055,528 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,063. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

