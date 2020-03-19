Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,932,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $565.89. 7,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $684.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.94. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $452.42 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

