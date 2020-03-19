Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247,016 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPS Commerce worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

