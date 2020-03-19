Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,663 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

