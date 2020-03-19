Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $11.84 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $274.94 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.81.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

