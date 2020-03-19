Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $19.32 Million in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,321,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 14,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,227. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $201.25 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

