Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 2,493,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,504. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.