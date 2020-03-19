Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,631 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 119,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,673. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

