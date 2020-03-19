Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of UniFirst worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $154,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,161.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

