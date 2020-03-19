Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.04 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after buying an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after buying an additional 382,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 168,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $11.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

