Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.23 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 359,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,233,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

NYSE BLL traded down $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

