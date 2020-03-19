Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $27.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 6,424,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.