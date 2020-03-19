Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

NSC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.75. 983,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

