Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,313 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 325,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,748. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

