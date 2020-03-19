Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 339,419 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,419 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 2,006,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

