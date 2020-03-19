Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,462 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.