Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,900 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Black Knight worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

NYSE:BKI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.95. 42,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.