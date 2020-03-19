Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $186.80 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.