Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376,214 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

