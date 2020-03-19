Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,814. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

