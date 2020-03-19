Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,387,284 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387,284 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 531,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 484,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,054. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.89, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.