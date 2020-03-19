Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Pool worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after buying an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 58,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL stock traded up $7.81 on Thursday, hitting $195.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,705. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $156.01 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.