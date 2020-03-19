Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 358,120 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,120 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

