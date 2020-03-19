Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 603,115 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603,115 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 109,711 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 498,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,378. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

