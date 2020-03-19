Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $18.94 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,940,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 1,480,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 65.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.