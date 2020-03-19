Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $7.22 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Verisign by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.39. 23,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,874. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.59 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

