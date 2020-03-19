Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $8.55 Million Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,445.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $359,871.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829 over the last quarter.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

