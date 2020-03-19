Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Mercadolibre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.