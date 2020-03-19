Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SVMK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,373,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 926,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

SVMK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 55,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $33,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

