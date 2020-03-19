Edge (DADI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,259.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Edge has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $13,259.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, KuCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

