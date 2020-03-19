Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, ABCC, Tidex and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $956,727.36 and $1,235.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

