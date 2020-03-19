Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

