Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Edison International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after acquiring an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,031,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,440,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 713,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

