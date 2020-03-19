EDUCare One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.04 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

