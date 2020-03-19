eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.78. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

