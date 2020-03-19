EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 93,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

