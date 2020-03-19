Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $8.48 million and $946,959.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00629254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,557,140 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

