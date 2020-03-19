Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Lowered by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,647 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises 0.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Elastic worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

