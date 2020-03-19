Electra Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and CoinBene. Electra has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,529,030,721 coins and its circulating supply is 28,661,874,168 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

