Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of EA opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

