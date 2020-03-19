Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,460 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,415 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $42,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,775,024 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,642,066 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,540,000 after purchasing an additional 422,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 6,528,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,197. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

